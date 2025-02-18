Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies, Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

IMAGE: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram

He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the India's Got Latent case, the police said.

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24," Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments.

According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter.

On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

"I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber has summoned Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

The Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's web show "India's Got Latent".

The cyber department has also rejected comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement virtually in a case registered over his YouTube show and asked him to appear before it on February 18.

The official said Raina, who is in the US for his show, had requested Maharashtra Cyber to record his statement via video-conferencing, but the agency has rejected his request.

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case. They include those who participated in the show.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.