HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Allahbadia over 'sex with parents' remark

Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Allahbadia over 'sex with parents' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 18, 2025 12:13 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted influencer Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in multiple FIRs over his alleged distasteful comments during a YouTube show and also strongly criticised him for the remarks.

IMAGE: Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram

Infuriated over Allahbadia's comments, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, "...there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show."

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

"What are values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? The society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them," the SC said.

"If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club FIRs against you," the court asked Allahbadia's lawyer.

However, the top court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

 

Beside granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, "India's Got Latent".

Besides, the top court restrained Allahbadia and his associate influencers on the controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders.

It directed Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and said he shall not leave the country without the prior permission of the court.

The bench also directed Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of the FIRs lodged at Maharashtra and Assam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia
'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
'Untraceable' Allahbadia posts on X, says he's scared
'Untraceable' Allahbadia posts on X, says he's scared
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl
Facing huge backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia apologises
Facing huge backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

VIDEOS

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive for Mahakumbh1:38

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive...

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver coins3:08

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver...

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed2:58

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD