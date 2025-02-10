FIR against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina over offensive remarks

A formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show India's Got Latent following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

IMAGE: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia (also known by his internet moniker 'BeerBiceps') during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory.

The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. The complaint filed accuses the organizers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast.

During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

The ‘joke’ has sparked a wave of backlash against Allahbadia, who has hosted several Indian politicians on his podcast in the past.

It also led to wider calls about regulation of inappropriate content that can easily be accessed by underage social media users.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha Sharma, also expressed her shock over the remarks.

"The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally. I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action," said Sharma.