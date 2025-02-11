HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parliament

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
February 11, 2025 11:59 IST

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday joined the controversy over remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which sparked outrage across the internet, stating that she will raise the issue in the IT standing committee of Parliament.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia during the first-ever National Creators Award. Photograph: ANI Photo

She noted that while the Constitution grants the freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens.

"I think with freedom of expression the Constitution also imposes certain responsibility on us. I think there needs to be certain boundaries. I'll raise this issue in the IT (standing) committee. The platforms must understand that you just cannot continue to make a profit out of us and you look for loopholes when there is time of being accountable," Chaturvedi told ANI.

 

Following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia.

The podcaster may be issued a notice, seeking his appearance before the panel to answer questions linked to the row.

Allahbadia, 31, received backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent went viral on social media on Monday.

The influencer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Ranveer Allahbadia, comic Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija and others linked to the India's Got Latent episode where Allahbadia made the crass remarks.

