'I Was At Such A Peak; Then I Crashed And Burned'

IMAGE: Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

Two months after being enveloped in controversy for unsavoury comments made on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia is back in business.

The influencer returns with a new show, TRS (The Ranveer Show), with its guest, Emraan Hashmi.

Ranveer and Emraan, whose new film Ground Zero releases on April 25, chatted about many subjects, including how they dealt with the lows in their lives.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

'When I look back my past three months, I feel I was at such a peak (and then) I crashed and burned,' Ranveer said during the podcast, referring the cases that were filed against him after his comment drew rage from the nation.

When he asked Emraan how he dealt with troubled times, and the actor replied, 'When your chips are down, you come to know who your real friends are. Everyone slips away quietly and you are left with the people who really matter.'

Looking back at his prime years, Emraan said, 'At one point I could not step on my living room floor because there used to be so many flowers congratulating me for the success of my films. But one Friday, when my movie flopped, all the flowers stopped. You are only a means to their end.

'At the end of the day, this is business. And you must know your friends. 'Friend' is a misused word in the film industry. Some people come to take away from your relationship. It is need-based relationship and that is a part of glamour.'

Emraan said the lowest point in his career came in 2018-2019 where his films like Cheat India and The Body did not work at the box office.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

Ranveer said he wants to learn how to enrich his maturity and increase his emotional quotient.

'At this point of time, I am like powder and the powder is collecting itself to get a shape,' Ranveer explained.

Ranveer was summoned by the police on multiple occasions, and got a breather only after the Supreme Court intervened.

Due to the controversy, TRS went off air, with Ranveer promising his followers that he will do responsible content from now on.

Ranveer has been hosting podcasts for the last 10 years, with nearly three podcasts per week.