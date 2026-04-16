MNLU Students Killed After Motorcycle Plunges Into Pit Near University

Two Maharashtra National Law University students tragically died in a motorcycle accident near Nagpur after their speeding motorcycle plunged into a pit, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two MNLU students died in a motorcycle accident near Nagpur after their bike fell into a pit.

The accident occurred in the Waranga Toli area as the students were returning from a party.

Speeding and loss of control are believed to be the primary causes of the fatal motorcycle accident.

Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two third-year students of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) died after their motorcycle fell into a pit, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a turn in Waranga Toli area close to the university on Wednesday night when Aryan Ravindra Sonatakke (19) from Yavatmal and Saksham Vinod Bansod (20) from Chandrapur were returning from a party, the Butibori police station official said.

Investigation into Fatal Accident

"The rider lost control of the speeding motorcycle, which fell into a pit. Sonatakke and Bansod sustained severe injuries and died some time later. Passersby spotted their bodies this morning. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said.