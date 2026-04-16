HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » MNLU Students Killed After Motorcycle Plunges Into Pit Near University

MNLU Students Killed After Motorcycle Plunges Into Pit Near University

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 22:34 IST

x

Two Maharashtra National Law University students tragically died in a motorcycle accident near Nagpur after their speeding motorcycle plunged into a pit, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two MNLU students died in a motorcycle accident near Nagpur after their bike fell into a pit.
  • The accident occurred in the Waranga Toli area as the students were returning from a party.
  • Speeding and loss of control are believed to be the primary causes of the fatal motorcycle accident.
  • Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two third-year students of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) died after their motorcycle fell into a pit, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a turn in Waranga Toli area close to the university on Wednesday night when Aryan Ravindra Sonatakke (19) from Yavatmal and Saksham Vinod Bansod (20) from Chandrapur were returning from a party, the Butibori police station official said.

 

Investigation into Fatal Accident

"The rider lost control of the speeding motorcycle, which fell into a pit. Sonatakke and Bansod sustained severe injuries and died some time later. Passersby spotted their bodies this morning. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Reckless Driving Blamed in Fatal Mumbai Motorcycle Crash
Reckless Driving Blamed in Fatal Mumbai Motorcycle Crash
Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident
Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident in Airoli Claims Two Lives
Motorcycle Accident in Airoli Claims Two Lives
Law Student Faces Charges for Allegedly Ragging Junior Roommate at MNLU
Maha BJP MLA's son among 7 MBBS students killed in car crash
Maha BJP MLA's son among 7 MBBS students killed in car crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari7:05

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth Bangla screening0:37

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth...

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO