HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Motorcycle Accident in Airoli Claims Two Lives

Motorcycle Accident in Airoli Claims Two Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 22:50 IST

x

A tragic motorcycle accident in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area resulted in the death of two men after their bike collided with an excavator, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • Two men died in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, after their motorcycle collided with an excavator.
  • The accident occurred in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • Police are conducting further investigations into the fatal motorcycle accident.

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with an excavator in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place at 10am in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road, the Rabale police station official added.

 

"The two men were rushed to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe into the case is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Reckless Driving Blamed in Fatal Mumbai Motorcycle Crash
Reckless Driving Blamed in Fatal Mumbai Motorcycle Crash
Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi
Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi
Two Face Charges for Hazardous Waste Dumping in Navi Mumbai
Two Face Charges for Hazardous Waste Dumping in Navi Mumbai
Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident
Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident
9 killed, 29 hurt as SUV rams into bus in Gujarat's Navsari
9 killed, 29 hurt as SUV rams into bus in Gujarat's Navsari

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Attend Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception1:51

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Attend Sooraj Barjatya's...

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO