Motorcycle Accident in Airoli Claims Two Lives

A tragic motorcycle accident in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area resulted in the death of two men after their bike collided with an excavator, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points Two men died in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, after their motorcycle collided with an excavator.

The accident occurred in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are conducting further investigations into the fatal motorcycle accident.

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with an excavator in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place at 10am in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road, the Rabale police station official added.

"The two men were rushed to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe into the case is underway," he said.