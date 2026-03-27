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Home  » News » Law Student Faces Charges for Allegedly Ragging Junior Roommate at MNLU

Law Student Faces Charges for Allegedly Ragging Junior Roommate at MNLU

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 21:53 IST

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A senior law student at Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur has been booked for allegedly ragging her junior roommate, highlighting ongoing concerns about student harassment in educational institutions.

Key Points

  • A senior law student at MNLU Nagpur is accused of ragging her junior roommate.
  • The victim allegedly faced months of harassment, including being forced to keep a ceiling fan running while ill.
  • The incident was reported by a professor, leading to police action based on the Anti-Ragging Committee's report.
  • Police have registered an offence and are conducting further investigations into the ragging allegations at MNLU.

A fourth year BA LLB student of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) was booked for allegedly ragging her junior roommate, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The student was booked on the complaint of a professor, the Butibori police station official said.

 

Details of the Alleged Ragging Incident

"As per the complaint, the second year student has been facing harassment and mental distress for several months. During winter, despite the victim suffering from cold, cough and fever, the accused reportedly forced her to keep the ceiling fan running at high speed," the official said.

On one occasion, the accused refused to lower the speed of the fan despite the warden sending a security guard to ask her to do so, the official added.

"Based on the Anti-Ragging Committee report, police registered an offence. Further probe is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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