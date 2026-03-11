Reckless Driving Blamed in Fatal Mumbai Motorcycle Crash

A tragic motorcycle accident on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway resulted in the deaths of two youths, prompting a police investigation into reckless driving.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle carrying three youths rammed into another motorcycle from behind.

Eyewitnesses reported that the motorcycle was being driven recklessly, contributing to the crash.

Police have registered a case for rash and negligent driving causing death and are conducting further investigations.

Two youths were killed, and as many others were injured in a road accident involving two motorcycles on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, police said.

The deceased individuals were identified as Praveen Munnalal Yadav (17) and Raj Arjun Kahar (20), and the injured persons as Gulshan Yadav (20) and Amit Baliram Pawar (40).

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Vikhroli (east) area. After ramming Pawar's motorcycle from behind, the bike crashed into a tree, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bike was carrying three youths and was driven recklessly, leading to the accident.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital by locals and police.

A case has been registered for rash and negligent driving causing death, and further investigation is underway, a police official added.