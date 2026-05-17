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Two Arrested In Mizoram For Uploading Obscene Content

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 11:27 IST

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Mizoram Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly disseminating obscene content on social media platforms, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat cyber crime and protect vulnerable users.

Key Points

  • Mizoram Police arrested two individuals for uploading obscene content on social media.
  • The investigation was triggered by sexually explicit material found on two YouTube accounts.
  • The accused face charges under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
  • Police identified and apprehended the account operators with assistance from YouTube and technical investigation.

Mizoram Police have arrested two persons for allegedly uploading obscene content on social media, an official statement said.

Investigation Into Obscene Content Circulation

The investigation was launched after authorities received inputs about obscene material being circulated online through two YouTube accounts.

 

The channels had uploaded multiple videos containing sexually explicit content accessible to the public, including minors, the statement said.

"The content was found to be obscene in nature and prima facie attracted provisions under Section 294 of the BNS, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," it said.

Both sections deal with publishing obscene content.

Arrest And Identification Of Accused

Based on the findings, the cyber crime police station registered a case on April 26, and initiated further investigation, it said.

With assistance from YouTube and through technical investigation, police identified the operators of the accounts on May 14, the statement said.

"Police identified the accused as Henry Lalrinpuia (29), a resident of Hunthar in Aizawl, who allegedly operated the account '@NGAITHLASUHPUITLINGHUANG', and Vanlalhmangaihzuala (35) of Phuldungsei village in Mamit district who allegedly operated '@puitlinghuangzz'. While Henry was arrested on Friday, Vanlalhmangaihzuala was apprehended on Saturday," the statement said.

Police also seized their mobile phones for further investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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