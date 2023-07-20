News
Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video

Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2023 09:45 IST
A video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road has gone viral.

IMAGE: Women hold torches and shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration demanding restoration of peace in Manipur following the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, in Imphal on July 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a first official response to the alleged video the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh issued a press note.

The press note stated, 'As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest.'

 

The press note was also tweeted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

The press note gave details of search operations being carried out by the State Police and Central forces in different vulnerable fringe areas of both valley and hill districts of the state.

In one such operation, two arms and two magazines were recovered by the District Police, Imphal East.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video as the matter is under investigation.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the state chief minister.

Irani posted on Twitter saying, 'The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.'

The alleged viral video has however kicked off a political storm ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that gets underway on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet has questioned the central government claiming that the prime minister's silence has pushed the state into anarchy.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
