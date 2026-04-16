Eight Arrested in Amravati Obscene Video Circulation Case

In Amravati, Maharashtra, police have arrested eight individuals for circulating obscene videos of minor girls on social media, prompting a full investigation and a call for victims to come forward.

Key Points Eight individuals have been arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for circulating obscene videos and photos of minor girls on social media.

The investigation was initiated after the discovery of the videos on various online platforms, prompting police action.

Authorities have seized electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, for forensic analysis to recover deleted data.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further investigate the case and ensure justice for the victims.

Police are urging victims and their families to come forward and report incidents, assuring anonymity and security.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the circulation of obscene video clips and photographs of minor girls on social media sites, police in Maharashtra's Amravati district said on Thursday.

A laptop, a tab and hard disc have been seized from the house of the one of the accused, Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

The probe began after videos were noticed on some sites on April 11, including one of girls with a boy living within Paratwada police station limits, the official said.

The police identified the victims and urged them to file formal complaints, but no one came forward, he added.

The police registered an FIR by itself against accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19), a resident of Paratwada, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act, Anand said.

"He was held on April 13 and has been remanded in police custody till April 21. A probe has revealed he forwarded the videos and photos to his friend Ujer Iqbal Khan (20), also a resident of Paratwada. He shared it with several others," the official said.

The SP identified the other five accused as Achalpur resident Mohammad Saad, Tabrez Khan Taslim Khan (24), Aifaz Khan Manir Khan (26), Mohammad Imran Mohammad Sajid (21) and Sheikh Naveed Sheikhs Hasan (21).

Accused number eight is Manav Deepak Suguna (20), who gave his rented flat here on a per hour basis to Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed to sexually exploit the girls. Suguna is originally from Wardha district.

All eight are involved in the circulation of these clips and photographs on social media sites, and have been arrested, the SP added.

Five mobile phones of the accused have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis and recovery of deleted data, he said.

Investigation Details

"A laptop, a tab and hard disc were seized from the house of accused Aifaz Khan. A Special Investigation Team has been formed under assistant SP of Achalpur Division Dhuham Kumar. It has 10 officers and 35 personnel," he said.

Call for Victims to Come Forward

Victims must come forward and record their complaints, he said, adding that if any victim or family member feels uncomfortable to come forward, then designated police personnel in civil clothes will approach them at a place of their convenience to record statements.

"The identity of the victim or her family members will not be disclosed in any way. Proper security will be maintained. If any person has any credible information related to this case, please approach police. The identity will be kept secret," Anand said.