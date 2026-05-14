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West Bengal: Content Creators Arrested For Offensive Video Against CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 12:49 IST

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Two online content creators in West Bengal have been arrested for allegedly posting an offensive video targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, sparking controversy and legal action.

Key Points

  • Two content creators arrested in West Bengal for posting an offensive video.
  • The video allegedly contained derogatory language against Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest of the content creators in Dinhata.
  • West Bengal Police warn against uploading content with abusive language or that hurts sentiments.

Two online content creators were arrested from Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district for allegedly posting an offensive video targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The duo was apprehended on Wednesday following complaints that the viral video "contained derogatory and offensive language against the CM", he said.

 

The Dinhata police launched an investigation, leading to their arrest from Dinhata area, the officer said.

Social Media Activity and Police Warning

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused are active content creators on social media, and had posted the controversial video on their platform, he said.

"Based on the complaints and initial verification, they were detained and subsequently arrested. Investigation is underway," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police in a statement said: "No individual is permitted to upload or circulate content that contains abusive language against any person or that may hurt religious or social sentiments. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating these norms."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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