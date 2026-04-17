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Naked Body Of Missing Woman Found Near Canal In Faridabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 20:45 IST

Police in Faridabad are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old woman whose naked body was found near a canal after she went missing while going to pay her electricity bill.

Key Points

  • The body of Anita Devi, 45, was discovered near a canal in Mahola village after she went missing on April 15.
  • Anita Devi's saree and mangalsutra were found away from her body, suggesting a possible struggle or foul play.
  • Family members searching for the missing woman discovered her body and alerted the police.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
  • Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The naked body of a 45-year-old woman, who went missing on April 15, was found near a canal along the fields in Mahola village here, police said on Friday.

The deceased's saree and mangalsutra were found lying away from the body, they added.

 

Missing Woman's Background

The woman -- identified as Anita Devi (45) -- lived with her family in Kabulpur village. Police said she left home on April 15 to pay electricity bill but never returned, prompting the family to file a missing persons report at the Sector 58 police station.

Family members said they had been searching for the woman in nearby villages. While searching near a stream in the fields surrounding Mahola village, they spotted a sari which deceased's son identified as belonging to his mother.

Discovery and Police Investigation

After searching the surrounding area, they found the naked body of the woman and informed police, the family said.

After getting information police and crime branch teams reached the spot, and a forensic team was called to collect samples from the scene, an official said.

Murder Investigation Underway

An FIR under sections of murder has been registered in this connection. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, he added.

The Gurugram Police spokesperson said several police teams have been constituted to investigate the matter, and the murder case will be cracked soon.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and examining call records to identify suspects and establish a motive in this Faridabad case.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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