Missing Haryana model found dead in canal, police suspect murder

The body of a Haryana-based model was found in a canal in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat with visible injury marks, the police said on Monday.

Sheetal alias Simmi, who worked as a model making music videos, lived with her sister in Panipat and left home for a shoot on June 14. When she failed to return, her family filed a missing complaint with the Panipat police.

"The police received the information that a young woman's body, later identified as Sheetal, was found in a canal late on Sunday. A police complaint was registered in Panipat regarding her going missing," a Sonipat police official said.

The police are treating the case as suspected murder and are probing the role of Sheetal's 'male friend' in her death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Satish Kumar revealed that a car belonging to a man from Israna, Panipat, was also retrieved from the canal, and it was presumed that the driver managed to swim to safety.

"It was found that Sheetal was in this car and a youth had taken her along and could have murdered her as injury marks have been found on her body," the DSP said.

"We received information about the injury marks from the Kharkhoda police and cannot rule out the possibility of murder. The post-mortem is underway in Kharkhoda where the body was recovered. The complainant's family has also made certain allegations. We are awaiting the post-mortem report and expect to apprehend the man for questioning soon," the DSP added.

Before going missing, Sheetal attended an event in Ahar village. When asked about a distress call made by her family on the day she disappeared, alleging that she was assaulted by her male friend, another police official stated, "We are verifying this claim and conducting further investigations."

Meanwhile, SHO Pawan of Panipat's Matlauda Police Station, where the complaint was earlier registered, said they are awaiting the post-mortem report from Sonipat.