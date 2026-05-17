Woman Found Dead In Sugarcane Field In Meerut

Police in Meerut are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a sugarcane field after she went missing on her way to take her BA final-year examination.

Key Points A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a sugarcane field in Meerut after going missing.

The woman, Lalita Gautam, disappeared while on her way to her BA final-year examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the death and have formed multiple teams to solve the case.

One person has been detained for questioning based on suspicion from the victim's family.

A 20-year-old woman, who had gone missing after leaving home to appear for her BA final-year examination, was on Sunday found dead in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Woman's Death

The deceased, identified as Lalita Gautam, a resident of Kirot village, had left her home on the morning of May 15 for her examination but did not return, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said.

Gautam was living with her family in Gagan Enclave area under TP Nagar police station area, he said, adding that a missing person complaint had been lodged at TP Nagar police station following her disappearance.

Police Efforts and Forensic Evidence

According to police, the body was recovered from a sugarcane field in the forest area near Upsiya village under Rohta police station limits after local residents alerted authorities.

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence, while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Multiple Teams Assigned to the Case

Police have constituted five teams, including surveillance and CCTV analysis units, to investigate the case, Kumar said.

Based on suspicion expressed by the victim's family members, one person has been detained for questioning, he added.

The officer said all angles are being probed and the case would be solved soon.