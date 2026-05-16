Unidentified Girl Found Dead Near Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Police in Bareilly are investigating the suspected murder of an unidentified girl, found in a school uniform near the Delhi-Lucknow highway, prompting a search for her identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points Unidentified girl found dead in a field near Delhi-Lucknow highway in Bareilly.

The victim was wearing a school uniform, suggesting she may be a student.

Police suspect the girl was murdered, possibly strangled, and the body dumped.

Multiple police teams are investigating to identify the victim and the circumstances of her death.

Forensic evidence is being collected to determine the cause of death and identify potential suspects in the Bareilly murder case.

The body of an unidentified girl, believed to be around 18-20 years old and dressed in a school uniform, was found in a field near the Delhi-Lucknow highway here on Saturday in a suspected murder case, police said.

SSP Anurag Arya said the body was recovered from a field in the CB Ganj police station area after local residents alerted authorities.

Police and forensic teams immediately reached the spot and inspected the scene, he said.

Police Suspect Strangulation

"At first glance, it appears that the girl may have been strangled to death. Injury marks resembling contusions have been found on her knees and elbows," Arya told reporters.

He said forensic experts collected evidence from the spot, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which would be videographed.

Efforts To Identify The Victim

According to police, the deceased was wearing a dress resembling a school uniform. Efforts are being made to identify the victim by contacting nearby police stations and gathering information about missing girls matching her age and description.

Police are also approaching schools in the surrounding areas to trace the uniform and establish the girl's identity.

Investigation Underway

Arya said four teams, including two Special Operations Group (SOG) teams and a surveillance unit, have been constituted to investigate the case and identify the victim.

Local residents who gathered at the spot told police that blood was seen coming from the girl's mouth. Investigators suspect the murder may have taken place elsewhere and the body was later dumped in the field near the highway.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the victim.