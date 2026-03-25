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Kanpur Tragedy: Father and Son Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes in Septic Tank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 13:54 IST

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A tragic accident in Kanpur resulted in the deaths of a father and son who inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A father and son died in Kanpur after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a residential apartment complex.
  • The incident occurred when the father and son descended into the tank for a second round of cleaning.
  • A third family member, Irfan, managed to escape and alert authorities after feeling dizzy.
  • Police are investigating whether proper safety protocols were followed during the septic tank cleaning.
  • The deaths highlight the dangers of inhaling toxic fumes during septic tank maintenance.

Two individuals, including a father and his son, died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in the Kalyanpur area here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a residential apartment complex in Goa Garden, where three family members -- Jawed (45), his son Aqib (25), and son-in-law Irfan -- entered the septic tank around midnight for cleaning, they said.

 

According to the police, Jawed and Aqib descended deeper into the tank and were overcome by poisonous fumes during a second round of cleaning around 2 am. Irfan, who began feeling dizzy, managed to climb out and alerted authorities by calling the emergency helpline.

The police and SDRF teams rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation lasting nearly an hour. The three men were pulled out and taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared Jawed and Aqib dead, while Irfan survived. The deceased were residents of the Colonelganj area.

Investigation into Safety Protocols

Senior officers, including ACP (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar and DCP (West) S M Qasim Abidi, visited the scene. "Prima facie, the deaths appear to have been caused by inhalation of toxic gases. Further investigation is underway to check whether safety protocols were followed," the ACP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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