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Delhi Brothers Found Dead: Son a Prime Suspect in Uttam Nagar Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 22:16 IST

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In a shocking incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, two brothers were found dead in their rented flat, with police investigating the elder brother's son as a prime suspect in the apparent double homicide.

Key Points

  • Two brothers, Devender Kumar and Amit, were found dead in their rented flat in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.
  • Police suspect Devender Kumar's son is a prime suspect in the double homicide case.
  • A quarrel was reported at the flat the night before the brothers were found dead.
  • Initial assessment suggests the victims sustained fatal head injuries.
  • The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report as the investigation continues.

Two brothers were found dead inside a rented flat in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, official sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Devender Kumar (aged around 50) and his younger brother Amit (aged around 45).

 

According to police sources, the two had recently moved into the flat as tenants.

They received information from the deceased's landlord and reached the spot where the bodies were found.

The source said that prima facie, Devender's son is a prime suspect in the case. He was present at the spot, but has since gone missing, and his phone too is not reachable.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that a quarrel had taken place in the flat on Friday night. The landlord had also objected to the disturbance caused during the altercation, sources said.

According to the initial assessment of the crime scene, it appears that both victims may have sustained fatal injuries after their heads were pushed against a wall, the source said.

However, the exact sequence of events and cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report, the source added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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