Delhi: Brothers Found Dead in Uttam Nagar Flat, Son Missing

Police are investigating the deaths of two brothers found in their Uttam Nagar flat in Delhi, with the elder brother's son being treated as a prime suspect after he went missing following a reported quarrel at the residence.

Key Points Two brothers, Devender Kumar and Amit, were discovered dead in their rented flat in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Police suspect Devender Kumar's son is a prime suspect in the double death case, as he is missing and unreachable.

A quarrel was reported at the flat the night before the brothers were found dead, with the landlord complaining about the disturbance.

Initial assessment suggests the victims may have sustained head injuries, but the postmortem report will confirm the cause of death.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the brothers' deaths in Delhi.

Two brothers were found dead inside a rented flat in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, official sources said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Devender Kumar (aged around 50) and his younger brother Amit (aged around 45).

Police in a statement said that the brothers lived in a rented accommodation owned by Naresh.

At 6.55 pm, they received a call from Naresh alerting them about the victims being found dead. They, along with the FSL team, rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem, police said.

Investigation Details

According to the source, prima facie, Devender's son is a prime suspect in the case. He was present at the spot, but has since gone missing, and his phone too is not reachable.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that a quarrel had taken place in the flat on Friday night. The landlord had also objected to the disturbance caused during the altercation, the source said.

According to the initial assessment of the crime scene, it appears that both victims may have sustained injuries after their heads were pushed against a wall, the source said.

However, the exact sequence of events and cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report, the source added.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.