How Police Rescued Trafficked Teen In Joint Operation

A 15-year-old girl, allegedly abducted and trafficked from West Bengal, has been rescued in Greater Noida through a joint police and NGO operation, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Key Points A 15-year-old girl, allegedly abducted from West Bengal, was rescued in Greater Noida.

The rescue operation was a joint effort by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, West Bengal Police, and an NGO.

The accused was arrested and handed over to West Bengal Police for further legal proceedings.

The girl was found working as a cleaner in a residential society in Greater Noida.

The rescued girl received a medical examination and was placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

A 15-year-old girl from West Bengal, who was allegedly abducted and brought to Greater Noida, was rescued in a joint operation by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, West Bengal Police and a Delhi-based NGO, while the accused was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

Joint Operation Leads to Rescue

According to a statement issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the rescue operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) police station team and members of Mission Mukti Foundation under the supervision of senior police officers.

The police said information was received on Monday that a minor girl, reported missing from West Bengal, had been brought to the Noida area. An FIR had already been registered at Harirampur police station in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to kidnapping and abduction.

Search and Discovery in Greater Noida

Acting on the information, teams from the AHT police station, Mission Mukti Foundation and West Bengal Police conducted a search in slum clusters near Iteda village under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida, the statement said.

During inquiries, residents informed the team that a teenage girl was living with a man in the area and working as a cleaner in a residential society.

Following the lead, the teams reached the society and found the girl along with the accused engaged in cleaning work, police said.

Accused Arrested, Girl Safe

The minor was rescued safely in accordance with guidelines of the women's commission, the statement said.

The police said the accused was arrested and handed over to the West Bengal Police, which will obtain transit remand and produce him before the appropriate court.

The girl was medically examined and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar before being placed in the custody of the West Bengal Police for further proceedings, according to the statement.