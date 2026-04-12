Teenage Girl Rescued After Online Enticement: Police Urge Parental Vigilance

A 15-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh has been rescued from Rajasthan after being lured into a relationship via Snapchat, highlighting the critical need for parental vigilance regarding children's online safety.

Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/ANI Photo

Key Points A 15-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh was rescued from Rajasthan after being missing since December.

The girl was allegedly enticed into a relationship via Snapchat by a 25-year-old man.

The accused has been apprehended and is being transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescued girl is receiving medical attention and is in a shelter home.

Police urge parents to be vigilant about their children's online activities to prevent similar incidents.

A 15-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh, missing since December last year, has been rescued from Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Sunday.

Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said a missing person's complaint was lodged at the women police station in Itanagar on December 30, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Acting on technical and human intelligence, police traced the minor to Banswara.

Details of the Enticement and Arrest

During the investigation, it emerged that a 25-year-old man had befriended the girl on Snapchat and allegedly enticed her into a relationship before establishing physical contact, Basar said.

The man was apprehended from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on April 9 with assistance from the local police, he said.

He was produced before a special POCSO court in Dungarpur, which granted transit remand on April 11 for his transfer to Arunachal Pradesh.

Aftermath and Call for Vigilance

The rescued girl has since been provided medical attention and placed in a shelter home, the officer said.

Commending the police team, Basar urged parents to remain vigilant about their children's online activities.