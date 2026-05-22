Gurugram Police Find Missing Girl, Arrest Accused Under POCSO Act

Gurugram police have successfully located a 14-year-old girl who had been missing for a month and arrested a suspect under the POCSO Act, ensuring child protection and justice.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 14-year-old girl missing for a month was found by Gurugram police.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan in connection with the case.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl went missing on April 29, prompting a police investigation.

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for a month was found, police said on Friday.

The police also arrested an accused belonging to Rajasthan and booked him under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Gurugram Police Investigation and Recovery

The girl went missing on April 29, following which the family members approached Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj.

The commissioner then assigned the case to the Crime Branch team, which then traced the missing girl within 8 hours, police said.

"Based on the girl's statement, sections of the POCSO Act were added to the charge. A police team from Sector 37 police station arrested the accused. He was identified as Chetan (19), a resident of Dausa, Rajasthan. Police are taking further action as per the law," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.