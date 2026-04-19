Missing Delhi Girl Rescued After Social Media Encounter

Delhi Police successfully rescued a 13-year-old girl who had been missing since January after running away with a social media acquaintance, highlighting the potential dangers of online interactions for teenagers.

Key Points A 13-year-old girl missing from Delhi since January has been rescued by police.

The girl disappeared after befriending a boy on social media.

She was traced to Sikar, Rajasthan, and brought back to Delhi.

Delhi Police registered a case after the girl went missing from the Shahbad Dairy area.

Delhi Police has rescued a 13-year-old girl who went missing from outer Delhi in January after she left home with a boy she had befriended on social media, police said on Sunday.

The girl, from the Shahbad Dairy area, had been missing since January 22, they said, adding that three days later, the police had registered a case.

Social Media's Role In The Girl's Disappearance

"During the inquiry, it was found that she had come in contact with the boy through the social media platform and later left with him. She was taken to Sikar in Rajasthan," a police officer said.

She was eventually traced and brought back to Delhi, where she reunited with her family, he added.

Under Indian law, the boy involved could face charges related to abduction and potentially offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, depending on the circumstances. The police investigation will likely focus on the nature of their relationship and whether any coercion or exploitation was involved.