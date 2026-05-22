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Gurugram Police Find Missing Girl, Arrest Accused Under POCSO Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 22:23 IST

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A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for a month in Gurugram has been found, leading to the arrest of an accused under the POCSO Act.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl missing for a month was found in Gurugram.
  • Police arrested an accused from Rajasthan in connection with the case.
  • The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The girl went missing on April 29, prompting a police investigation.
  • The Crime Branch team located the missing girl within 8 hours of the case being assigned.

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for a month was found, police said on Friday.

Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

The police also arrested an accused belonging to Rajasthan and booked him under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

 

The girl went missing on April 29, 2026, following which the family members approached Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj.

The commissioner then assigned the case to the Crime Branch team, which then traced the missing girl within 8 hours, police said.

Police Statement on the Investigation

"Based on the girl's statement, sections of the POCSO Act were added to the charge. A police team from Sector 37 police station arrested the accused. He was identified as Chetan (19), a resident of Dausa, Rajasthan. Police are taking further action as per the law," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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