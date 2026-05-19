Miraculous Escape For Tourists From Rhino

The incident took place during a routine jungle safari inside the UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

Key Points A wild rhinoceros charged and repeatedly rammed a safari jeep inside Assam's Manas National Park during a jungle safari.

The safari driver calmly manoeuvred the vehicle away, preventing injuries despite the violent impact and panic among passengers.

The viral Instagram video crossed 107,000 views and triggered criticism over alleged negligence by safari operators and guides.

Social media users blamed tourists and safari staff for approaching the rhino too closely and disturbing its natural habitat.

Wildlife experts stressed maintaining silence, avoiding sudden movements and keeping safe distances during jungle safari encounters.

A heart-stopping encounter between a wild rhinoceros and a safari vehicle at the Manas National Park in Assam has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the risks of wildlife tourism and the importance of maintaining a respectful distance from animals in their natural habitat.

Rhino rams vehicle during jungle safari

The incident took place during a routine jungle safari inside the UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam. In a widely circulated video, the rhinoceros is seen charging at the open jeep, repeatedly ramming it with considerable force and attempting to flip the vehicle using its horn.

The impact causes the jeep to shake violently as frightened passengers look on. Despite the intensity of the attack, no injuries were reported.

Driver's quick response prevents mishap

According to reports, the safari driver managed the situation calmly and carefully steered the vehicle away from the animal, preventing what could have turned into a serious accident.

The video was shared on Instagram, where it has received more than 107,000 views and sparked a flood of reactions from users.

Social media users question safari conduct

Many commenters criticised the safari team for allegedly getting too close to the rhinoceros.

'You are supposed to move in the first attack itself,' one user wrote.

'I'm team Rhino! He's only trying to protect his home. These safaris that cause nuisance to their natural peaceful habitat need to be banned,' a social media user wrote.

Another remarked, 'What's with the honking after getting so close to the wild rhino? Dude, you enter my house uninvited, you're in trouble!'

A fourth user called for accountability, saying, 'There should be strict action against the driver and the tour guide for not maintaining adequate distance. It's not a joke to stand so close to an Indian rhino. They are very protective of their territories.'

Experts: Wild animals attack when they feel threatened

Wildlife experts note that rhinoceroses and other animals can become aggressive when they feel threatened or disturbed.

Visitors are advised to remain silent during safaris, avoid sudden movements, and maintain a safe distance to minimise stress on animals and reduce the chances of confrontation.

IMAGE: Manas National Park.

A biodiversity hotspot in Assam

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas along the border with Bhutan, the Manas National Park is one of India's most important wildlife reserves.

The park is home to an extraordinary range of species, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, wild water buffalo, clouded leopard and the endangered hispid hare.

Rhinos are one of the 'Big Five' animals, attracting tourists to places like Africa, India, and the Eastern Himalayas.

Rhinos are one of the few megaherbivores and help maintain diverse African grass and woodlands.

The latest incident serves as a reminder that while wildlife safaris offer unforgettable experiences, they also demand strict adherence to safety protocols and respect for the animals that inhabit these protected forests.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff