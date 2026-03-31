Rhino In Class: Assam's Wildlife Lesson

'Now when I see the forest, I don't just see trees -- I see a home that we must protect.'

IMAGE: Students wearing animal masks pose for a group photograph. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

In an innovative effort to promote wildlife conservation among young learners, over 600 students from fringe areas near the Manas National Park in Assam participated in the Rhino Goes to School initiative recently.

The programme, led by Aaranyak under its broader Manas Mitra outreach project, aimed to bridge the gap between local communities and forest ecosystems by introducing students to the region's rich biodiversity.

Key Points Over 600 students from areas near the Manas National Park engaged in wildlife conservation learning through Aaranyak-led educational outreach programme.

Interactive classroom sessions introduced ecological concepts and the importance of the greater one-horned rhinoceros using storytelling and participatory activities.

Selected students experienced a guided forest safari, helping them connect classroom knowledge with real ecosystems and biodiversity observations firsthand.

Programme encouraged students to become 'Manas Mitras', fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards forest conservation and coexistence.

Initiative aims to strengthen community awareness and inspire long-term behavioural change by embedding conservation values among young learners.

IMAGE: Teachers prepare animal masks for classroom activity.

Classrooms turn into hubs of conservation learning

The initiative was conducted across four schools -- Bonmajra Bodo ME School, Khamardwisa High School, Panbari Girls' School, and Labdanguri ME School -- where students were introduced to ecological concepts with a focus on the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Sessions were designed to be interactive, featuring storytelling, quizzes, drawing competitions and open discussions to make conservation both engaging and accessible.

"We used to hear about rhinos, but now I understand why they are important for our forests," said Ranjita Basumatary, a Class 8 student from the Panbari Girls' School.

"I feel proud that they live near our home, and I want to protect them."

Another student, Bikram Narzary from the Khamardwisa High School, said the programme changed his perspective.

"Earlier, I was afraid of wild animals. Now I realise they are part of our environment. If we protect the forest, we also protect ourselves."

IMAGE: Students and teachers pose at the entrance of the Manas National Park in Assam.

Safari experience connects students to real ecosystems

A group of 50 students was selected for a special educational safari titled 'Jungle Journey for Juniors', offering them a rare opportunity to explore the landscapes of Manas National Park.

The students experienced the forest firsthand -- from observing grasslands and riverine habitats to listening to bird calls -- helping them connect classroom lessons with real-world ecosystems.

"For many of these children, this was their first time entering the forest despite living so close," said Dr Bibhab Talukdar, secretary general, Aaranyak.

"Such exposure is crucial in building a deeper emotional and intellectual connection with nature."

Encouraging students to become 'Manas Mitras'

A central theme of the programme was to inspire students to take on the role of 'Manas Mitras' or friends of the forest.

By encouraging this sense of ownership, organisers hope students will carry conservation values beyond school -- into their homes and communities.

"Our goal is not just to educate but to empower," said an Aaranyak educator involved in the sessions.

"When children begin to see themselves as protectors of nature, it creates a ripple effect that benefits the entire ecosystem."

Planting seeds for the future

IMAGE: Students and teachers gather for the 'Rhino Goes to School' programme near the Manas National Park in Assam.

Strengthening community involvement in conservation

The Manas Mitra project focuses on building trust and awareness among communities living near protected areas, where human-wildlife interactions are a part of daily life.

Through initiatives like 'Rhino Goes to School', organisers aim to replace fear with understanding and foster coexistence between people and wildlife.

While the programme reached hundreds of students, its long-term impact lies in the behavioural changes it hopes to inspire.

From identifying local species to discussing conservation at home, students are expected to carry forward the message of environmental responsibility.

As Dipen Swargiary, a Class 9 student succinctly summed it up: "Now when I see the forest, I don't just see trees -- I see a home that we must protect."

With such initiatives gaining momentum, Assam's conservation efforts are increasingly investing in its youngest stakeholders -- shaping a future where communities and wildlife thrive together.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff