Trio Held For Plotting Rhino Poaching In Kaziranga National Park

Authorities in Assam have arrested three individuals suspected of plotting to poach rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime and protect endangered species.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three suspected poachers arrested in Lakhimpur district for allegedly planning to poach rhinos.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by forest officials based on intelligence inputs.

The accused were planning rhino poaching in the sixth addition area of Kaziranga National Park.

Parts of a country-made firearm were recovered during the operation.

Forest authorities suspect the involvement of a larger rhino poaching network.

Three suspected poachers were apprehended from Assam's Lakhimpur district on Sunday, officials said.

The accused were allegedly planning to poach rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), they said.

Joint Operation Foils Rhino Poaching Attempt

KNP director Sonali Ghosh said the arrests were made from Narayanpur, in a joint operation by forest officials of the Eastern Range, Gamiri, and the Crime Investigation Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the park, based on intelligence inputs.

"The operation was conducted in connection with a wildlife offence case registered in March. The accused were planning rhino poaching in the sixth addition area of the national park," she said.

Recovery of Firearm Parts

During the operation, forest teams also recovered parts of a country-made firearm, including a rifle bolt and butt without a magazine, from Ukhal Chuk in Majuli district, she added.

The three accused are residents of Majuli, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts.

Ongoing Investigation Into Poaching Network

Ghosh said that in the earlier wildlife offence case, forest officials had recovered a .303 rifle along with 13 rounds of ammunition from the Gopaljarani area near Kaziranga.

Forest authorities suspect the involvement of a larger poaching network.