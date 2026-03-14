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Navi Mumbai Police Uncover Mephedrone Operation Disguised as Goat Farm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 14:15 IST

Navi Mumbai Police dismantled a drug operation cleverly disguised as a goat farm, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of mephedrone, highlighting the innovative methods criminals use to conceal their activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for allegedly selling mephedrone under the guise of operating a goat farm.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a goat farm in Kalamboli, seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 5.39 lakh.
  • The accused, Mohd Wasim Samshulhak Chaudhary and Adhan Mohammad Patel, were arrested on March 10.
  • One of the accused, Lungiwala, has a history of criminal activity with at least 14 cases registered against him in the Mumbai region.

A wanted criminal and his accomplice were arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly selling narcotic substances under the guise of running a goat farm, leading to the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 5.39 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a goat farm in sector 13 of Kalamboli on March 10 and arrested Mohd Wasim Samshulhak Chaudhary alias Basim Lungiwala (50), and Adhan Mohammad Patel (32), according to a release issued by the Navi Mumbai Police.

 

Police recovered 13 grams of mephedrone (MD) powder valued at Rs 5,39,200 from the possession of the accused.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the accused were selling narcotics under the cover of operating a goat farm, officials added.

Legal Proceedings and Criminal History

The accused were wanted in connection with a case registered at Taloja police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

"Lungiwala had been booked in at least 14 cases in the Mumbai region, including offences related to theft, house-breaking, possession of stolen property and other crimes registered at various police stations," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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