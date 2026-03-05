Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing

In a shocking incident of road rage in Delhi, two minors have been arrested for the alleged stabbing murder of a taxi driver, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Police have apprehended two minors for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old taxi driver to death following a road rage incident in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said on Thursday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 12.18 pm on Wednesday, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The victim, Vikash Sharma, a resident of Utsav Vihar in Karala, was found injured in the locality and was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police said Sharma's car was found parked at the scene and his wallet, along with three mobile phones, were recovered from the vehicle. A slipper believed to belong to one of the accused was also found at the spot and seized as evidence.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

Investigation and Arrest

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a team identified and traced two minors allegedly involved in the crime and apprehended them on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the instance of one of the accused. Police also seized the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

During interrogation, the minor allegedly confessed to their involvement and told police that the incident occurred following an altercation after the victim's vehicle allegedly touched one of them.

According to police, during the scuffle, one of the accused pinned the victim down while the other stabbed him with a knife.

Further investigation into the case is underway.