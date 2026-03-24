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Security Forces Nab 10 Rebels Near Manipur Border Amid Ongoing Unrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 09:11 IST

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Amid ongoing ethnic tensions, security forces in Manipur have arrested 10 militants near the India-Myanmar border, highlighting continued efforts to maintain stability in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces arrested 10 Prepak (RA) militants, including five minors, near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.
  • The arrests occurred in the Tengnoupal district, under the jurisdiction of the Moreh Police Station.
  • The five minors apprehended are being processed under the Juvenile Justice Act.
  • Security operations are ongoing in Manipur due to the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
  • A mob attempted to enter the residence of a Kuki Zo Council chairman in Churachandpur, leading to security forces dispersing them.

Security forces arrested 10 cadres of the banned Prepak (RA) near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, a police statement said on Tuesday.

There are five minors among the arrested militants, it said.

 

They were apprehended from an area between the border pillars 77 and 82 under the Moreh Police Station limits, the statement said.

The five juveniles are being treated in accordance with procedures under the Juvenile Justice Act, it said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Mob Incident in Churachandpur

Meanwhile, a mob had tried to barge into the residence of Kuki Zo Council chairman H Thanglet in Churachandpur town on Sunday night, following which armed men opened blank fire to disperse them, officials said.

The incident took place after youths protested the reported presence of militants in the chairman's house in the district headquarters.

They pelted his residence with stones on Sunday afternoon and even tried to barge into it, but security forces prevented them by firing tear gas shells to disperse the youths, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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