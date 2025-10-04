HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 Militants Captured In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 04, 2025 11:18 IST

Security forces have arrested 10 militants belonging to various outlawed outfits in Manipur during separate operations over the last few days.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The Assam Rifles arrested a senior commander of a banned outfit and five other militants from the jungles of Churachandpur district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The militants were apprehended on October 1 during an operation, it said.

'Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed 'Operation Songkot' on October 1 apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of United Kuki National Army,' it said in a statement.

Five others were also arrested during the operation, it said.

'The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA's networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to peace and security in the region,' the statement said.

Officials in Manipur said the UKNA commander was allegedly involved in the killing of four members of the Meitei community, including a father and son, in Bishnupur district in January 2024.

Meanwhile, four militants were apprehended from Thoubal and Imphal West districts on Friday, the Manipur police said.

Two active cadres, including a woman, of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended at Thoubal Wangkhem, while a self-styled corporal of the Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from Ningombam in Imphal West, a police officer said.

Security forces also nabbed a member of the KCP (PWG) from Naoremthong in Imphal West, he added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
