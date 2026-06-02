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Home  » News » Three Militants Arrested For Extortion In Manipur

Three Militants Arrested For Extortion In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 09:13 IST

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Manipur police have arrested three militants from proscribed organisations for allegedly extorting money from locals and small businesses, marking a significant crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manipur police arrested three militants on charges of extortion.
  • Two militants belonged to the Peoples' Liberation Army.
  • One militant was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup.
  • The militants allegedly threatened locals and small businesses for money.

Three militants were arrested on charges of extortion in Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

PLA Cadres Arrested

Two cadres of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army were arrested from Imphal East district on Monday, they said.

 

The suspects were identified as Maibam Arun Singh (49) and Thangjam Surankumar Singh (30), they added.

KYKL Member Apprehended

A member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from an office complex in Imphal West district.

He was identified as Bramacharimayum Sana Sharma alias Ibungo alias Manisana (38), police said.

Extortion Activities

These militants used to threaten locals and small businesses, demanding money, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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