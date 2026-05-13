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Three Killed In Suspected Militant Attack In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 17:40 IST

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A suspected militant attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district resulted in the death of three people and injuries to four others, prompting condemnation and a shutdown in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Suspected militants killed three and injured four in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
  • The victims were members of the Thadou Baptist Association returning from a religious congregation.
  • Reverend V Sitlhou, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, was among those killed.
  • Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack and assured medical support for the injured.
  • A total shutdown was imposed in Kangpokpi district following the killings.

Three persons were allegedly killed and four others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were returning from Churachandpur after attending a religious congregation, they said.

 

Police said suspected militants fired on the two vehicles in which they were travelling.

Religious Leaders Targeted In Manipur Violence

Among those killed was Reverend V Sitlhour, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention. The other two deceased were identified as Reverend Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen, they said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said three of those injured were admitted to the Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal for treatment.

"I, along with Deputy Chief Minister Shri Losii Dikho, Home Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs and other concerned officials of the government, visited the injured and enquired about their well-being," he said in a statement.

"The state government will bear all medical expenses for the injured, and I have directed the authorities to ensure they receive the highest standard of care," he said.

Government Condemns Act Of Terrorism

Singh said terrorism and "senseless acts of violence" that target innocent civilians and threaten peace have no room in a civilised society.

"This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the families but for the entire state, as it disrupts our path to peace. Our state is gradually moving towards peace; therefore, actions that undermine this collective effort of our people to restore normalcy are unacceptable," he said.

"There is no justification in any society for acts of terrorism in all its forms. The entire state and our people stand together against such an act of terror, and our resolve to fight against terrorism is unshakable," he added.

Appeal For Peace And Restraint

Singh appealed to all sections of society to uphold peace, show restraint and refrain from emotional responses.

"Further, I urged people to immediately stop abductions, taking hostages, and intimidation on community lines. This can only aggravate the situation. I assure the people that we will use every resource of the state to bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice," he said.

Following the killings, a total shutdown was imposed in Kangpokpi district, with angry locals forcing the closure of markets and movement of vehicles along the NH 2.

Denials And Condemnations

Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol denied any role in the ambush.

In a statement, it termed the accusations of its involvement as "baseless and politically motivated."

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribe in the state, also condemned the incident.

"Rev V Sitlhou is a respected Church leader and peacemaker who had only recently led the peace mission alongside the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) in Kohima to foster peace, reconciliation, and mutual understanding between the Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul communities," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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