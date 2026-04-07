Two Dead, Five Injured After Mob Attacks CRPF Camp in Manipur

Following a protest over a bomb attack that killed two children, a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Manipur, resulting in two deaths and five injuries amid escalating violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mob violence erupted in Manipur's Bishnupur district after a protest against a bomb attack that killed two children.

Protesters stormed a CRPF camp, leading to clashes and fatalities.

Two people died and five were injured in the firing by security personnel at the CRPF camp.

The Manipur Home Minister appealed to protesters to allow security forces to focus on apprehending those involved in the initial bomb attack.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday said two persons were killed and five others injured in firing after a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district.

A large number of youths and women held a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in Moirang Tronglaobi area earlier in the day, he said.

The protesters stormed the CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few 100 metres from the bomb attack site, burnt vehicles and vandalised properties there, he said.

"I had urged the protesters not to enter the CRPF camp and to allow security forces to focus on conducting an operation to apprehend those involved in the bomb attack," the minister said.

But the demonstrators did not pay heed to the appeal.

"They stormed the CRPF camp, burnt vehicles and vandalised portions of the camp, leading to firing by security personnel. They fired either in self-defence or in anger. Two persons, unfortunately, died in the firing, while five others sustained bullet injuries," the state home minister said.