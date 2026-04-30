Mastermind Behind Mobile Store Burglaries Arrested In Delhi-NCR

Arman, the alleged kingpin of a Mewat-based gang responsible for mobile store burglaries across Delhi-NCR, has been arrested after a three-year manhunt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Arman, the kingpin of a Mewat-based gang, has been arrested for mobile store burglaries in Delhi-NCR.

The accused had been evading arrest for over three years and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Arman's gang specialised in breaking into mobile showrooms at night and stealing high-value electronic goods.

Police tracked Arman's movements based on local intelligence gathered over six months.

Arman is a habitual offender with involvement in other criminal cases, including robbery and theft.

A 26-year-old proclaimed offender and alleged kingpin of a Mewat-based gang involved in targeting and uprooting mobile stores across Delhi-NCR has been arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Arman's Arrest and Background

The accused, identified as Arman, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, had been evading arrest for over three years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Patiala House Court in June 2025.

Arman was the mastermind behind a gang that specialised in breaking into mobile showrooms during night hours and decamping with high-value electronic goods.

Details of the Burglary Case

The case pertains to a burglary on the intervening night of January 15 and 16, 2023, when a mobile showroom in the Delhi Cantonment area was broken into and looted.

CCTV footage had shown the accused using a silver car with a fake number plate. While three other members of the gang were arrested earlier and the stolen property, along with the vehicle, were recovered, Arman had managed to evade arrest.

Police Investigation and Apprehension

"A dedicated team worked on the case for months, including deploying a staff member in the Mewat region for about six months to gather local intelligence. Based on specific inputs, the accused's movement was tracked," a senior officer said.

Police said the breakthrough came on April 29 when Arman ventured out of his village alone towards Nuh. The team intercepted him near the Nuh court complex and apprehended him.

Arman's Criminal History

Arman is a habitual offender and has been found involved in at least three other criminal cases, including robbery and theft registered in Haryana and Rajasthan, police said.