Gangster Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a wanted gangster from Haryana, Akash, who is implicated in numerous serious offences, including murder and drug-related crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Akash, an alleged gangster from Faridabad, Haryana.

Akash was wanted in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act.

The accused had been absconding for several months and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Akash has a criminal history involving 14 cases, including murder and robbery.

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged gangster from Haryana's Faridabad, involved in multiple heinous offences, an official said on Tuesday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Akash (29), a resident of JJ Colony in Madanpur Khadar, had been absconding for several months and was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court on March 9, he said.

"He was wanted in a case registered under the NDPS Act at Kalindi Kunj police station and had been evading arrest despite sustained efforts," said the police officer.

The Police Operation

A team was formed and, acting on specific inputs, the team carried out a raid in Old Faridabad in Haryana on April 19, leading to his arrest after a brief operation.

Criminal History

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement in several criminal activities and admitted to evading arrest in multiple cases.

Police said he has a criminal history of involvement in 14 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, snatching, robbery, theft, NDPS Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

The NDPS Act mentioned in the article refers to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, an Indian law prohibiting the production, sale, and consumption of certain drugs. Being declared a proclaimed offender is a legal step taken when an accused person evades arrest, allowing authorities to seize their property and intensify the search.