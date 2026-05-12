Conrad Sangma Calls For Action After Northeast Woman Assaulted In Delhi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma strongly condemns the assault on a woman from the Northeast in Delhi, demanding strict legal action and highlighting the need to protect the safety and dignity of Northeast residents across India.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma condemns the alleged assault and racial harassment of a woman from Assam in Delhi.

Sangma calls for stringent legal action against the accused individuals involved in the assault.

The incident involved two women, one from Assam and another from Bihar, allegedly molested and assaulted in Delhi's Nehru Place.

All four suspects involved in the incident have been detained by the Delhi Police.

Sangma urges authorities to ensure the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast residing across India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday expressed concerns over the alleged assault of a woman from the Northeast in Delhi and called for stringent legal action against the accused.

Condemnation of Racial Harassment

He condemned the alleged physical and racial harassment faced by the woman from Assam.

"Such repeated acts of violence and discrimination cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents and must be met with the strictest punishment under the law," Sangma said in a post on X.

Details of the Incident

Two women, one from Assam and the other from Bihar, were allegedly molested and assaulted by a group of men outside a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place, the Delhi Police said on Monday, adding that all four suspects involved in the incident have been detained.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am on May 10, near a tea stall outside the hotel.

Call for Immediate Action

Sangma also urged the authorities to take immediate action against those involved and ensure the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast residing in different parts of the country.

"Racial discrimination and violence against people from the Northeast have no place in our society and must be dealt with firmly," the chief minister added.