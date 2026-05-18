Medical Student Found Dead At Indore College Hostel

An Indore medical student's death is under investigation after he allegedly jumped from his hostel, prompting a police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A postgraduate medical student in Indore, Aman Patel, died in a suspected suicide.

Patel allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of his medical college hostel.

Police are investigating the incident and questioning other students.

No suicide note was found, and the motive remains unclear.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

A postgraduate student of a government-run medical college in Indore allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the institute's hostel in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Aman Patel (28), was a native of Jabalpur and was pursuing an MD (Medicine) course from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh told PTI.

Police Investigation Into Student's Death

"Prima facie, it appears Patel jumped from the sixth floor of the boys' hostel in the Sanyogitaganj area at around 2 am on Monday," he said.

However, no eyewitness has come forward, and no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the official said.

The police were questioning other students residing in the hostel and people known to Patel, but no information has surfaced so far suggesting that he was under stress, Singh said.

Post-Mortem Examination Ordered

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and its report will provide more clarity about the death, he said.

All aspects of the student's death were being investigated, the official added.