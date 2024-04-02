News
Rediff.com  » News » Student accidentally hangs self during April Fool's Day prank

Student accidentally hangs self during April Fool's Day prank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2024 19:42 IST
An April Fool's Day prank turned into a tragedy after an 18-year-old student lost his life while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to a friend at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident occurred at the victim's residence in Indore on Monday and he was identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi, an official said.

 

April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people playing tricks on their friends, family and colleagues.

"Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

Raghuvanshi was the son of the driver of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), he said.

The site of the incident has been sealed and post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added.

Raghuvanshi's death is being investigated from all angles, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
