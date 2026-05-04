IIIT Nagpur Engineering Student Dies In Suspected Suicide

A second-year engineering student at IIIT Nagpur tragically died in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IIIT Nagpur student Shreyash Chandrakant Mane, 20, allegedly committed suicide.

The engineering student jumped from the terrace of his hostel.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.

No suicide note was found, prompting a probe into personal and academic factors.

A second-year engineering student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Nagpur allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Details of the Incident

Shreyash Chandrakant Mane (20), a native of Kolhapur, jumped off the terrace of his hostel on the campus at around 4:30am, the Butibori police station official said.

Police Investigation Underway

"He was a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE). A case of accidental death has been registered. No suicide note was found from the spot. We are probing all angles, including personal and academic," assistant inspector Nilesh Chaure said.