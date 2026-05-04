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IIIT Nagpur Engineering Student Dies In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 19:21 IST

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A second-year engineering student at IIIT Nagpur tragically died in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IIIT Nagpur student Shreyash Chandrakant Mane, 20, allegedly committed suicide.
  • The engineering student jumped from the terrace of his hostel.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.
  • No suicide note was found, prompting a probe into personal and academic factors.

A second-year engineering student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Nagpur allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Details of the Incident

Shreyash Chandrakant Mane (20), a native of Kolhapur, jumped off the terrace of his hostel on the campus at around 4:30am, the Butibori police station official said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"He was a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE). A case of accidental death has been registered. No suicide note was found from the spot. We are probing all angles, including personal and academic," assistant inspector Nilesh Chaure said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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