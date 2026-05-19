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Medical Student Stabbed To Death In Patiala PG; Investigation Launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 00:13 IST

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A second-year medical student was tragically murdered in his Patiala PG accommodation, prompting a police investigation to find the suspect.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A medical student was found stabbed to death in his Patiala PG accommodation.
  • The victim, Kamal Mittal, was a second-year student at Government Medical College, Patiala.
  • Police are investigating the murder and searching for a suspect seen fleeing the scene with bloodstains.
  • Forensic experts are collecting evidence, and other students residing in the PG are being questioned.

A second-year medical student was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant inside his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Mittal, a resident of Bareta in Mansa district, who was pursuing his studies at the Government Medical College, Patiala.

 

Investigation Launched Into Medical Student's Death

According to the police, the matter came to light late in the evening when the victim's acquaintances visited the PG after he failed to respond to multiple phone calls throughout the day. Upon entering the room, they found Mittal's blood-soaked body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed three to four times in the neck, leading to his death on the spot.

Police Search For Suspect In Patiala Murder Case

Police said a suspect has been spotted on a nearby CCTV camera fleeing the locality with bloodstains on his clothes.

Teams from the Civil Lines Police Station and New Officer Colony Police Post, along with forensic experts and senior police officials, including the DSP, visited the spot to collect evidence.

"Around four students were residing as PGs in the building. We are tracing all of them for questioning. The victim's family has been informed, and they reached Patiala on Monday evening," a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the culprit, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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