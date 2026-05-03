Man Dies Weeks After Knife Attack In Palghar; Probe Launched

A 22-year-old man from Palghar, India, has died from injuries sustained in a knife attack, prompting a police murder investigation.

Key Points A 22-year-old man from Palghar died from injuries sustained in a knife attack.

The victim, Sadaf Siddiqui, was attacked following a dispute with another group.

Police have converted the case from attempted murder to murder.

An investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made yet.

A 22-year-old man from Nallasopara in Palghar district succumbed to injuries he had suffered in a knife attack on April 5 in a hospital in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police Investigate Palghar Murder Case

Police have converted the attempt to murder case into one of murder and launched an investigation. Nobody has been arrested so far.

The victim, identified as Sadaf Siddiqui, and his family members were attacked following a dispute with another group.

The parents of Sadaf and a group of people marched to the Pelhar police station with the body on Saturday night and shouted slogans.