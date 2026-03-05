Six Held for Allegedly Supplying Drugs to Students in Mangaluru

In Mangaluru, six individuals were arrested for allegedly selling narcotics like MDMA and hydro weed to college students, leading to a police investigation into a larger drug trafficking network.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly selling drugs to college students and young women.

Police seized MDMA and hydro weed ganja in raids conducted at a lodge and near Bunder area.

A Mumbai-based man working in Dubai is suspected of arranging the transport of hydro weed to Bengaluru.

The drugs were allegedly transported from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and distributed to youths.

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking network.

Police in Mangaluru, Karnataka, have arrested six individuals in two separate cases for allegedly selling narcotic substances to college students and young women in the city.

In the first case, police raided a room at a lodge on Badria Road under Mangaluru South police station limits and arrested four accused who were allegedly selling drugs from the premises.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Syed Afridi (26), Maksood Saag (23), Ahmed Ali Arshan (22) and Felix P Joseph (20).

Police seized 53.87 grams of MDMA, 103.20 grams of hydro weed ganja and a car from them.

Drug Trafficking Investigation

According to police, in another case registered at Mangaluru North police station, two persons -- Edal Roch (33) and Aaron Vishal Lasrado (18) -- were arrested near Bunder while allegedly selling ganja and hydro weed.

Police recovered 60 grams of hydro weed, 1 kg 155 grams of ganja and a car from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based man identified as Sandeep Shetty, who works as a manager at a hotel in Dubai, allegedly arranged for hydro weed to be transported by air to Bengaluru, a senior police officer said.

From the airport, a man identified as Edal Roch allegedly transported the contraband to locations specified by Shetty.

The drugs were later supplied through Saag to Afridi and Arshan, who allegedly brought them to Mangaluru in their vehicle and sold them to youths.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and further investigation is underway.