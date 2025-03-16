HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » MDMA worth Rs 75 cr seized in biggest drug bust in K'taka, 2 held

MDMA worth Rs 75 cr seized in biggest drug bust in K'taka, 2 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 16, 2025 17:01 IST

Mangaluru Police seized over 37 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 75 crore, the biggest-ever drug haul in the state, a police official said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two South African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru in connection with this case, the official said.

Addressing a press conference, Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the operation stemmed from an earlier arrest six months ago.

In September, the police apprehended one Haider Ali in Pumpwell, Mangaluru, and confiscated 15 grams of MDMA from him.

 

Subsequent investigations led authorities to a Nigerian national named Peter, who was arrested in Bengaluru with MDMA worth Rs 6 crore. Further probes pointed to an international drug network with links to traffickers using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru, he said.

Acting on intelligence, the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch police arrested two South African nationals -- Bamba Fant (31) and Abigail Adonis (30) -- upon their arrival in Bengaluru on March 14. The suspects were taken into custody in Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City in Bengaluru, the senior police officer said.

Authorities discovered MDMA concealed in their trolley bags, alongside four mobile phones, passports, and Rs 18,000 in cash. Police sources indicate that the arrested individuals were allegedly supplying drugs to Nigerian peddlers operating in Bengaluru and other regions.

Additionally, they are suspected of using forged passports and visas for travel. The investigation is ongoing to trace the larger network behind the illicit drug trade, officials said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the operation of the Mangalore City Police in which the largest quantity of drugs was detected in the history of the state in which two accused have been arrested, was commendable.

"By seizing 37 kg of MDMA worth over 75 crores, our police have averted a major danger that was about to face the lives of thousands of young people," he said in a post on 'X' in Kannada.

"Since the first day we came to power, we have been committed to building a drug-free society and have waged a war against drug sales and consumption," he said.

Recalling his visit to Mangaluru a few months ago, he said, "I had promised the people of the district that we would curb the drug menace and create a healthy environment in the district. As part of our efforts, a huge drug network has now been unearthed.Our government's goal is to eradicate the drug network that has spread across the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
