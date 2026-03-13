Jaipur Police Crackdown Nets Hundreds of Drug Peddlers

Jaipur Police's 'Clean Sweep' initiative results in the arrest of 281 drug peddlers and the seizure of over 35 kg of cannabis, demonstrating a strong commitment to combating drug-related crime in the city.

Key Points Jaipur Police arrested 281 individuals in a 'Clean Sweep' operation targeting drug peddling.

The operation focused on public areas known for illegal drug consumption and sales.

Over 35 kg of cannabis and 11.85 grams of smack were seized during the raids.

The arrests included individuals under the NDPS Act and wanted criminals with arrest warrants.

Police teams targeted schools, colleges, hospitals, and other locations suspected of drug activity.

Jaipur Police has arrested 281 drug peddlers and seized over 35 kg of cannabis under the 'Clean Sweep' initiative here, officials said on Friday.

The drive carried out on Thursday targeted public areas where illegal drugs were being consumed or sold, which led to the identification, seizure, and arrest of offenders.

"A total of 281 people were taken into custody, including 65 under the NDPS Act, 40 under other laws, 16 wanted criminals with arrest warrants and 159 under section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of BNSS," officials said.

During the operation, a recovery of 11.85 grams of smack and 36.06 kilograms of cannabis was also made.

Targeted Locations and Operation Details

Police teams were instructed to focus on schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, tea stalls, carts, and other locations where drug activity was suspected.

A total of 157 teams were formed to carry out raids and apprehend wanted offenders linked to previous NDPS cases.