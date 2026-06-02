Three Held With Mephedrone Worth Lakhs In Nagpur

Nagpur police arrested three drug traffickers and seized mephedrone worth Rs 24.25 lakh, uncovering a drug network operating between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagpur police seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 24.25 lakh from drug traffickers.

Three individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested near Kelwad Toll Plaza.

The total value of the seizure, including the SUV and mobile phones, is Rs 40.25 lakh.

The accused were attempting to find a buyer after their initial recipient refused the drug consignment.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the drug network.

Police seized a consignment of mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 24.25 lakh in the narcotics market and arrested three drug traffickers in this connection in Nagpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Mephedrone Seized Near Kelwad Toll Plaza

Acting on a tip-off, a Local Crime Branch (LCB) team intercepted an SUV near Kelwad Toll Plaza in rural Nagpur and recovered 485 grams of MD powder valued at Rs 24.25 lakh. The total seizure, including the vehicle and mobile phones, was worth Rs 40.25 lakh, they said.

Accused Hailed From Madhya Pradesh

The arrested accused were identified by police as Govind Pal (39), Lalataprasad Patel (53) and Deepak Dethe (33), all hailing from adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

Investigation Reveals Drug Delivery Attempt

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had travelled to Chandrapur to deliver the narcotics. When the intended recipient refused to accept the consignment, they began searching for another buyer," a police officer said.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered against the trio under the NDPS Act, and efforts are underway to identify others linked to the drug network.