Nagpur Police Seize ₹2.25 Crore Worth Of Mephedrone, One Arrested

Nagpur police have seized a significant consignment of mephedrone worth ₹2.25 crore, arresting one individual and disrupting a major drug trafficking operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagpur police seized 7.5 kg of mephedrone worth ₹2.25 crore from a rented flat.

One person, Majhar Ali Akbar Ali, was arrested as part of an interstate drug peddling network.

The seized mephedrone was intended for distribution to seven individuals in Nagpur and surrounding rural areas.

Police are investigating the source of the drugs and identifying others involved in the network.

The accused allegedly used the rented flat as a storage point for narcotics.

A consignment of 7.5 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.25 crore was seized from a rented flat in Uppalwadi in Nagpur, leading to the arrest of an alleged member of an interstate peddling network, a senior police official said on Monday.

Interstate Drug Peddling Network Busted

Majhar Ali Akbar Ali (35) was arrested during a joint operation carried out by teams from Jaripatka and Kapil Nagar police stations on Sunday, he said.

The mephedrone was kept in 14 packets in the flat, he said, adding the accused has claimed it was brought to Nagpur from three districts in Uttar Pradesh through train and bus routes.

Police Determined To Break Drug Supply Chain

"The seizure is a significant success under the city's ongoing anti-drug campaign. This operation has prevented a huge quantity of narcotics from reaching the streets and our youth. We are determined to break every link in the drug supply chain, from suppliers and transporters to local distributors," police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said at a press conference.

"The investigation has revealed the accused was acting as a middleman. We are tracing the source of the drugs and identifying all individuals connected to this network. More arrests are likely," Singal added.

Accused Used Flat As Narcotics Storage Point

The consignment was meant to be supplied to seven persons, including four in Nagpur city and three in rural areas, the official said.

"Though Ali lived with his family in Azad Nagar, he had rented the Uppalwadi flat separately and allegedly used it as a storage point for narcotics. We suspect he supplied drugs in Nagpur and nearby districts on several occasions," the official said.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Jaripatka police station, and further investigation is underway.