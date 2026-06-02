Illegal MD Drug Manufacturing Unit Busted; 18 Arrested

Indian police have successfully dismantled a major MD drug manufacturing operation, seizing Rs 20.72 crore worth of drugs and materials and arresting 18 individuals involved in the illegal network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Telangana.

The operation resulted in seizures worth Rs 20.72 crore and the arrest of 18 individuals.

The investigation began with a raid in Mira Road, Thane, leading to the discovery of the larger drug network.

Drugs, chemicals, and lab equipment valued at Rs 13.65 crore were recovered from multiple locations in Thane and Mumbai.

A factory located at a farmhouse in Zahirabad, Telangana, was raided, yielding further seizures of MD and chemicals.

A probe by the Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police to unearth the MD drug network has led to the busting of an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Zahirabad of Telangana, with total seizures so far amounting to Rs 20.72 crore and 18 people arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

Initial Raid and Seizure

MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik said the crime detection branch raided a house in the Mira Road area of Thane district on April 4, leading to the seizure of 1.324 kg of MD drug valued at Rs 2.66 crore.

A case was registered against Firdos Arbaaz Qureshi and her husband, Arbaaz Qureshi, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Further Investigation and Recoveries

A police officer said drugs, chemicals and lab equipment collectively valued at Rs 13.65 crore were recovered from Mira Road, Agripada, Malvani and Manori areas in Thane and Mumbai.

Telangana Factory Bust

He said the arrest of Sandeep Veeraswamy Naidu from Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra, and Nasir alias Baya Janimiya Rokh and Mehmood Mehbooch Khan from Hyderabad led the police to a factory located at a two-acre farmhouse at Pichargadi Tanda, Zahirabad, in Sangareddy district.

"When we burst the factory in Telangana, we seized 3 kg of MD, 2,293 litres of chemicals, including chloroform, acetone, monomethylamine, hydrochloric acid, 2-Bromo, and raw material worth Rs 6.22 crore," said ACP (crime) Madan Ballal.

Ongoing Investigation

A total of 18 accused have been arrested so far in the case, and further investigation is underway.