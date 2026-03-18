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Mephedrone Drug Ring Uncovered: Gujarat ATS Exposes UP Manufacturing Unit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 17:03 IST

Gujarat ATS dismantled a mephedrone drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, arresting two and seizing a large quantity of the illegal substance, dealing a blow to the narcotics trade.

Key Points

  • Gujarat ATS exposed a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two individuals.
  • Authorities seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, and 88 kg of a key ingredient used in its production.
  • The operation involved a joint raid by Gujarat ATS and Uttar Pradesh police at a poultry farm in Ambedkar Nagar.
  • The seized substance, mephedrone, is a prohibited psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The arrested individuals have been remanded in police custody for further investigation into the mephedrone drug ring.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons after exposing a mephedrone manufacturing unit at a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The ATS seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, and 88 kg of a key ingredient needed to produce the banned substance, they said.

 

The arrested persons have been identified as UP residents Kapildev Sharma (31) and Ramshankar, alias Pankaj Parshuram (30), ATS Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Joshi said.

A team of personnel from Gujarat ATS and UP police carried out a raid at a suspicious poultry farm on Tuesday.

Officials said the team seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone, which was recently notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act, and 200 kg of raw material and other chemicals, they said.

Mephedrone, which has high abuse potential, is listed as a prohibited psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused have been remanded in police custody for 12 days, SP Joshi told reporters.

Earlier this month, four persons, including Shafaat Ahmed, Sohil, alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza, Farhan, alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan, were arrested for allegedly possessing 4.6 grams of the narcotic substance, a release said.

During interrogation, they told the police that Mirza had received 300 grams of mephedrone from the arrested UP residents, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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